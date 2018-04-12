Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Stock Price

Media coverage about WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) has been trending positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WEC Energy Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.1336588957579 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. UBS assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.44. 110,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $58.92 and a 1 year high of $70.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,671.04, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc was a diversified holding company with natural gas and electric utility operations, an approximately 60% equity ownership interest in American Transmission Company LLC, and non-utility electric operations through its We Power business, as of December 31, 2016. Its segments include Wisconsin; Illinois; Other States; Electric Transmission; We Power, and Corporate and Other.

