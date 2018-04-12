Wedbush Trims Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Target Price to $153.50

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $180.00 to $153.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

ACN has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Accenture from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $148.40 on Monday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $114.82 and a twelve month high of $165.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $96,594.02, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $696,718.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,624,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard P. Clark sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.87, for a total value of $292,533.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,825 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chemical Bank lifted its position in Accenture by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 33,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Accenture by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 46,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Accenture by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 129,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

