Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ally Financial (ALLY)

4/12/2018 – Ally Financial had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens.

4/9/2018 – Ally Financial was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/2/2018 – Ally Financial was given a new $38.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2018 – Ally Financial is now covered by analysts at UBS. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2018 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ally Financial’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The performance was supported by the company’s impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The gradual improvement in net interest margin (NIM) with the rise in interest rates will likely continue to support the company’s top-line growth. Also, the company’s initiatives to diversify revenue base will support profitability in the quarters ahead. Further, its steady capital deployment plan reflects a strong balance sheet position. However, persistently increasing expenses are expected to hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. Also, the company's use of high debt levels might hamper its flexibility and restrict it from procuring additional finance for working capital and other purposes.”

3/19/2018 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Ally Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray.

3/15/2018 – Ally Financial was given a new $29.00 price target on by analysts at Sandler O’Neill. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2018 – Ally Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sandler O’Neill. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $27.50 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $11,951.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 761.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,533,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,241 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 497,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares during the period.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

