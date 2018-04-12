Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Increased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,866 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.1% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $40,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Facebook by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 25,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Facebook by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 43,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 59,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.30. 29,962,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,246,328. The firm has a market cap of $479,441.19, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $139.33 and a one year high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $1,048,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 140,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $21,527,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,812,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,584,853 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. MED began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.04 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.94.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

