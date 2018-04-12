Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Quad/Graphics (QUAD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,963 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.34% of Quad/Graphics worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Quad/Graphics during the fourth quarter worth $1,808,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,096,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 123,449 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 545.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 138,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 116,833 shares during the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathryn Quadracci Flores sold 20,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $521,121.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 305,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,936,543.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas P. Buth sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $77,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,053.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,136 shares of company stock worth $9,701,909. 12.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUAD opened at $25.38 on Thursday. Quad/Graphics has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $1,339.81, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Quad/Graphics had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

