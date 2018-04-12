Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 41,207 Shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,826 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,207 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.61% of Banc of California worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,538,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,773,000 after purchasing an additional 33,092 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 19.5% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,419,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Banc of California by 22.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 929,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 170,632 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 860,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 465,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other Banc of California news, insider John A. Bogler bought 20,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $386,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BANC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 6th. FIG Partners downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $924.60, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Banc of California had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $78.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans.

