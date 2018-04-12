Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 43,385 Shares of LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) by 121.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,385 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.20% of LifePoint Health worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPNT. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifePoint Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LifePoint Health by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 27,726 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of LifePoint Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of LifePoint Health by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 874,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,559,000 after buying an additional 294,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in LifePoint Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider David M. Dill sold 45,000 shares of LifePoint Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,183,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 252,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Carpenter III acquired 21,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,022.40. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 482,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,588,862.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of LifePoint Health in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of LifePoint Health in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised LifePoint Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on LifePoint Health to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of LifePoint Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LifePoint Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

Shares of LifePoint Health stock opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.49. LifePoint Health has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $67.95. The stock has a market cap of $1,847.54, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.50.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). LifePoint Health had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that LifePoint Health will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifePoint Health Company Profile

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

