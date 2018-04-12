Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of Schwab Strategic Trust worth $10,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Schwab Strategic Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Schwab Strategic Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Strategic Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.95. 209,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,524. Schwab Strategic Trust has a 52-week low of $46.49 and a 52-week high of $56.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.1669 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th.

