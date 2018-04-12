Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,874 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth $462,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CALM. BidaskClub upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total transaction of $96,486.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $180,082. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

CALM stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.35. 21,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,959. The stock has a market cap of $2,246.80, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 0.62. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.33 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-3-90-million-stake-in-cal-maine-foods-inc-calm-updated.html.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.