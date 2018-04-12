Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 8,143 Shares of Waddell & Reed (NYSE:WDR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed (NYSE:WDR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,143 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of Waddell & Reed worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Waddell & Reed by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 513,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after buying an additional 68,080 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 79,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 31,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WDR opened at $19.30 on Thursday. Waddell & Reed has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,622.21, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Waddell & Reed (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. Waddell & Reed had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. research analysts expect that Waddell & Reed will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Waddell & Reed’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waddell & Reed from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised Waddell & Reed from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Waddell & Reed and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waddell & Reed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 5,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $132,926.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,569.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waddell & Reed

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

