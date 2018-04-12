Wells Fargo Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Allstate (ALL)

Wells Fargo reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) in a research note published on Monday, April 2nd. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allstate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $113.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.40.

ALL stock opened at $96.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34,424.97, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Allstate has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. research analysts expect that Allstate will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Allstate by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 22.8% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its stake in Allstate by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 21,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

