Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,443 Shares of Wells Fargo (WFC)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 53,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 25,407 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo by 96.8% in the third quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 62,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 30,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo by 5.0% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 554,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,577,000 after buying an additional 26,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $503,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81 shares in the company, valued at $4,534.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WFC opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $254,862.64, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo has a 1-year low of $49.27 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 billion. Wells Fargo had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 22.57%. Wells Fargo’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Vetr raised shares of Wells Fargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.10 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wells Fargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS raised Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Wells Fargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,443 Shares of Wells Fargo (WFC)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/wells-fargo-wfc-position-lessened-by-berkeley-capital-partners-llc-updated-updated.html.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.