Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.13

Press coverage about Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wells Fargo earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3071576797525 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.47 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS upgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

WFC stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.60. 10,222,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,553,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $256,667.41, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo has a 52-week low of $49.27 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 billion. Wells Fargo had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Wells Fargo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $503,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

