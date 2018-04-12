Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Wells Fargo (WFC)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their hold rating on shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) in a report released on Thursday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $57.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WFC. Vetr raised Wells Fargo from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.78 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS set a $63.00 price target on Wells Fargo and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Group upgraded Wells Fargo from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wells Fargo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.31.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $254,862.64, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo has a 52-week low of $49.27 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). Wells Fargo had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $22.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Wells Fargo news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $503,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Wells Fargo by 10.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 111,753,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,192,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927,679 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Wells Fargo by 19.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 45,327,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wells Fargo by 26.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,838,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,906 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 396.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,894,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 314,755,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,440,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,402 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/wells-fargos-wfc-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-keefe-bruyette-woods-updated.html.

Wells Fargo Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.