WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “WESCO’s top-line growth continues to benefit from strengthening end-markets and robust product and services portfolio. Moreover, strong focus on growth and pricing strategies remain positive for the company’s market position. WESCO continues with its efforts on delivering above-average sales growth, profitability improvement, strong cash flow generation and increasing shareholder value. It continues to invest progressively in the One WESCO initiative aimed at creating extensive supply chain management solutions. However, supplier concentration, a significant debt load and limited liquidity remain concerns. In the past year, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WCC. ValuEngine cut shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.69.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $70.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,893.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 737 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $46,851.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,644.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 768 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $50,350.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

