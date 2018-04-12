Western Asset Global High Income (EHI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Western Asset Global High Income (NYSE:EHI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Western Asset Global High Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:EHI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,499. Western Asset Global High Income has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Western Asset Global High Income Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is high current income and its secondary investment objective is total return. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in a global portfolio of securities consisting of below investment grade fixed-income securities, emerging market fixed-income securities and investment grade fixed-income securities.

