Western Asset Income Fund (PAI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Western Asset Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

NYSE:PAI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,154. Western Asset Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $17.37.

Western Asset Income Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc

