Western Asset Mortgage Capit Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capit (NYSE:WMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.4% per year over the last three years. Western Asset Mortgage Capit has a dividend payout ratio of 105.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capit to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.9%.

Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Capit has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $406.20, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 140.92, a current ratio of 140.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Western Asset Mortgage Capit (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capit had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 54.99%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capit will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capit announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback 2,100,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capit

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, and other financial assets.

