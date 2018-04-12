Western Asset Municipal Partners (NYSE:MNP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Western Asset Municipal Partners (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MNP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.24. 23,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,408. Western Asset Municipal Partners has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $16.26.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/western-asset-municipal-partners-fnd-inc-mnp-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-22nd-updated-updated-updated.html.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Company Profile

There is no company description available for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.