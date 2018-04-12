Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 5,557 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,640 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,873.0% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.20. 1,539,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,849. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $40.36 and a one year high of $60.22.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 205.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

