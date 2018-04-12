BB&T Securities LLC Has $8.84 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

BB&T Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 290,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jeanne M. Hillman sold 15,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $542,000.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.92. 2,667,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385,686. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $26,780.99, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company is a timber, land and forest products company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or controlled 13.1 million acres of timberlands, primarily in the United States, and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. The Company’s segments include Timberlands; Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products.

