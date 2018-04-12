WH Ireland Initiates Coverage on Hurricane Energy (HUR)

Investment analysts at WH Ireland assumed coverage on shares of Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 61.80 ($0.87) price target on the stock. WH Ireland’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.20) target price on shares of Hurricane Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 73.96 ($1.05).

HUR opened at GBX 38.50 ($0.54) on Thursday. Hurricane Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 24 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 67.90 ($0.96).

In related news, insider Alistair Stobie bought 4,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £1,806.48 ($2,553.33).

Hurricane Energy Company Profile

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf. The company holds interests in Lancaster basement discovery, Whirlwind basement discovery, Lincoln basement, Typhoon basement, Halifax basement, Warwick basement, and Strathmore sandstone discovery prospects located to the West of Shetland.

