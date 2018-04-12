Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Given a $45.00 Price Target at Ladenburg Thalmann

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) has been given a $45.00 target price by analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Ladenburg Thalmann’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Group set a $29.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $14.40 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $35.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.96.

NYSE WLL opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3,037.88, a P/E ratio of -28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.91. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $39.24.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.55 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 83.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Seery sold 1,059 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $29,408.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,877.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Given a $45.00 Price Target at Ladenburg Thalmann” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/whiting-petroleum-wll-given-a-45-00-price-target-at-ladenburg-thalmann.html.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.