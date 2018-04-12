Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, April 4th. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

WLL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.96.

Shares of WLL stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.14. 2,321,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,895,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,253.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.91.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 83.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, VP David M. Seery sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $29,408.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,877.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth $133,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $166,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 24.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

