WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WOW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of WideOpenWest to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 15th. UBS lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

WideOpenWest stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 332,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,381. The company has a market capitalization of $604.53 and a PE ratio of 9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $292.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.05 million. equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Avista Capital Managing Member sold 1,440,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $10,312,497.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P bought 1,456,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $10,474,154.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,477,132 shares of company stock worth $10,624,244 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,154,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after buying an additional 279,980 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 44.0% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 8.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 490,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 36,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

