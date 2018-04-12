Wild Crypto Market Cap Reaches $747,449.00 (CRYPTO:WILD)

Wild Crypto (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Wild Crypto has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wild Crypto has a market capitalization of $747,449.00 and $13,141.00 worth of Wild Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wild Crypto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and ForkDelta.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003032 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00821496 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00017248 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012849 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00041469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00160648 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00057418 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Wild Crypto Token Profile

Wild Crypto’s launch date was August 11th, 2017. Wild Crypto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,373,456 tokens. Wild Crypto’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wild Crypto’s official website is wildcrypto.com. The Reddit community for Wild Crypto is /r/wildcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wild Crypto Token Trading

Wild Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Wild Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wild Crypto must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wild Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

