WildHorse Resource Development (WRD) Stock Price Up 0.7%

WildHorse Resource Development Co. (NYSE:WRD) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $21.48. Approximately 288,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 639,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

WRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of WildHorse Resource Development in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of WildHorse Resource Development from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WildHorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of WildHorse Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of WildHorse Resource Development in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,046.69, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of -0.23.

WildHorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $180.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.94 million. WildHorse Resource Development had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 359.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. equities research analysts expect that WildHorse Resource Development Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WildHorse Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of WildHorse Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,801,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of WildHorse Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of WildHorse Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of WildHorse Resource Development by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 425,591 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 244,855 shares in the last quarter.

WildHorse Resource Development Company Profile

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

