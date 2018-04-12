Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th.

In other Willdan Group news, insider Marc Tipermas sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $66,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,468,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 278,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 69,790 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 209,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 48,040 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.68. 44,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Willdan Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $64.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.44 million. sell-side analysts predict that Willdan Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services.

