Willdan Group (WLDN) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Willdan Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of WLDN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,418. The company has a market capitalization of $261.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.94. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Willdan Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $64.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.44 million. sell-side analysts expect that Willdan Group will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Willdan Group news, insider Marc Tipermas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $66,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 1,356.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 3,388.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services.

