William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst D. Netis now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. William Blair also issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $201.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on VIAV. ValuEngine lowered Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

VIAV traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,892,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,165. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $2,252.47, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Viavi Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 4,997 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $44,973.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amar Maletira sold 15,299 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $153,907.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,131 shares of company stock worth $986,485 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 635.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks.

