William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $6.81 Million Stake in Orix (NYSE:IX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Orix (NYSE:IX) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Orix were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation grew its position in shares of Orix by 2,314.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Orix during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in Orix during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Orix during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Orix during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IX stock opened at $87.35 on Thursday. Orix has a 12-month low of $74.90 and a 12-month high of $100.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $22,179.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Orix (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orix had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Orix will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th.

Orix Profile

ORIX Corporation provides financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses. The Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in leasing, automobile rental, and car sharing activities; lease and rental of precision measuring, information technology related, and medical equipment; and the sale of software packages, as well as the provision of technical support, equipment calibration, and asset management services.

