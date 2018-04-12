William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $7.61 Million Holdings in USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 728,900 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.46% of USA Technologies worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,954,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of USA Technologies by 57.0% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the third quarter worth $7,163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of USA Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 21,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of USA Technologies by 1,408.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 572,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 534,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

USAT stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.61, a P/E ratio of -445.00 and a beta of 0.59. USA Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.38 million. USA Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Technologies will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub downgraded USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on USA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. USA Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $7.61 Million Holdings in USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/william-blair-investment-management-llc-sells-728900-shares-of-usa-technologies-usat-updated-updated.html.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.