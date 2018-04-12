Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Earns “Buy” Rating from William Blair

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.61.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.73. 596,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,478. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $92.13. The stock has a market cap of $12,327.76, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.41 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 24.59%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $55,943,720.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 702.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 183.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

