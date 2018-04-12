William Blair Weighs in on ICON plc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (ICLR)

ICON plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for ICON in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 11th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.48.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICLR. BidaskClub raised ICON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of ICON in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho set a $109.00 price target on ICON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of ICON in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $116.49 on Thursday. ICON has a fifty-two week low of $76.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,278.26, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. ICON had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in ICON in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ICON in the third quarter valued at $148,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ICON in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICON in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in ICON in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About ICON

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

