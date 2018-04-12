Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Neogen Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Neogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital set a $62.00 price target on Neogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Neogen in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $68.06 on Monday. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,473.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Neogen had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 41.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Neogen by 61.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 23.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Neogen in the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Edward Bradley sold 11,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $706,900.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,929.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Bruce Papesh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $358,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,665.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,202 shares of company stock worth $5,717,826 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

