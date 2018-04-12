William John Lingard Acquires 475 Shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd (BAD) Stock

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) Director William John Lingard purchased 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.54 per share, with a total value of C$11,656.50.

TSE BAD opened at C$25.22 on Thursday. Badger Daylighting Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$21.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (Badger) is a provider of non-destructive excavating services. The Company works for contractors and facility owners in the utility and petroleum industries. The Company operates in three divisions: rents and sells various lines of trench shielding used to shore and strengthen trenches dug for a range of purposes; provides sewer inspection services and limited sewer flush services, and provides general vacuum truck and auxiliary services to the oil and gas industry, focusing primarily on production tank cleaning and removal of waste oil and sand.

