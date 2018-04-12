William John Nance Sells 2,895 Shares of Intergroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock

Intergroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Director William John Nance sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $69,537.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,848.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William John Nance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 18th, William John Nance sold 2,650 shares of Intergroup stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $66,356.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INTG traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.90. 826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496. Intergroup Co. has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intergroup stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Intergroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) by 139.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.96% of Intergroup worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intergroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 543 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground garage parking, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

