Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Williams Companies (WMB) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 26th, MarketBeat.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $30.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.58.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $25.35 on Monday. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $20,170.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.87%.

In related news, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $113,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,114.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,484.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,428,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,360,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532,633 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,290,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,879,000 after acquiring an additional 78,109 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,568,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,885,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,355,000 after acquiring an additional 274,292 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Williams Companies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,252,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,670,000 after acquiring an additional 868,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

