Wincanton (LON:WIN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Wincanton (LON:WIN) in a report released on Thursday, April 5th.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Wincanton in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 210 ($2.97) price objective for the company.

Shares of WIN opened at GBX 214.53 ($3.03) on Thursday. Wincanton has a 1 year low of GBX 185.25 ($2.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 309 ($4.37).

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc is a provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Retail & Consumer, and Industrial & Transport. Its Retail & Consumer segment focuses on consumer products business and brings to customers through the entire supply chain from producer to retailer, and Industrial & Transport segment focuses on an integrated and optimized transport operation, and includes Containers business and Pullman business.

