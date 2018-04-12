Windstream Holdings (WIN) Position Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,598,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 399,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.51% of Windstream worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Windstream by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Windstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Windstream by 2,071.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Windstream by 848,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 110,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Windstream by 287.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIN stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Windstream Holdings has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $309.01, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.94.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.42. Windstream had a negative return on equity of 191.89% and a negative net margin of 36.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Windstream Holdings will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIN. Guggenheim began coverage on Windstream in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.35 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase lowered Windstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Windstream in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Windstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Windstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stoltz acquired 29,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $46,979.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,453 shares in the company, valued at $153,975.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Windstream Company Profile

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

