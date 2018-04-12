Windstream Holdings (WIN) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,066,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,053 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 1.13% of Windstream worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Windstream by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 582,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 44,971 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Windstream by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Windstream during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Windstream by 287.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Windstream by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 155,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 87,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stoltz acquired 29,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $46,979.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,453 shares in the company, valued at $153,975.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WIN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Windstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Windstream from $2.40 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Windstream in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.35 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Windstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Windstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.96.

Shares of NASDAQ WIN opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.01, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.94. Windstream Holdings has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.42. Windstream had a negative net margin of 36.16% and a negative return on equity of 191.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Windstream’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Windstream Holdings will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Windstream Company Profile

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

