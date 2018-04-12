Wings Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.65 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Wings has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a total market cap of $40.17 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00005821 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Gate.io and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00790080 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013014 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00039894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00160358 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00057356 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings’ launch date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,708,333 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wings’ official website is wings.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Liqui, Gate.io, Livecoin, Binance, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

