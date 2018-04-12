Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs set a €135.00 ($166.67) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 5th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDI. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America set a €107.00 ($132.10) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($123.46) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($148.15) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, UBS set a €118.00 ($145.68) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €103.28 ($127.50).

Shares of ETR WDI opened at €105.60 ($130.37) on Thursday. Wirecard has a one year low of €47.90 ($59.14) and a one year high of €111.00 ($137.04).

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, engages in the provision of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three business segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services.

