WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (DTH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (NYSEARCA:DTH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2084 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DTH traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,123. WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond Company Profile

WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted Index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree DEFA Index.

