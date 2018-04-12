WisdomTree Europe High-Yldg Eq F Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSEARCA:DEW)

WisdomTree Europe High-Yldg Eq F (NYSEARCA:DEW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2391 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEW opened at $46.92 on Thursday. WisdomTree Europe High-Yldg Eq F has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

WisdomTree Europe High-Yldg Eq F Company Profile

WisdomTree Global Equity Income Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Europe Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Global High-Yielding Equity Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of high dividend-yielding companies selected from the WisdomTree Global Dividend Index, which measures the performance of dividend-paying companies in the United States, developed and emerging markets.

