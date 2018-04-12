Wisdomtree Europe Smallcap Dividend Fund (BMV:DFE) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Wisdomtree Europe Smallcap Dividend Fund (BMV:DFE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0952 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th.

DFE stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.42. 493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,628. Wisdomtree Europe Smallcap Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $1,100.50 and a 52 week high of $1,462.50.

