WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (WFIG) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of BATS:WFIG opened at $48.56 on Thursday. WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $50.34.

