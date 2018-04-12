WisdomTree Global Hedged SmallCap Dividend Fund (BATS:HGSD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

WisdomTree Global Hedged SmallCap Dividend Fund (BATS:HGSD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of WisdomTree Global Hedged SmallCap Dividend Fund stock remained flat at $$24.91 during trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands. WisdomTree Global Hedged SmallCap Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $26.52.

