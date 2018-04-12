Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY) vs. Thomson Reuters (TRI) Critical Contrast

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS: WTKWY) and Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wolters Kluwer and Thomson Reuters, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolters Kluwer 0 0 0 0 N/A Thomson Reuters 2 7 5 0 2.21

Thomson Reuters has a consensus target price of $50.33, suggesting a potential upside of 27.59%. Given Thomson Reuters’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Thomson Reuters is more favorable than Wolters Kluwer.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Wolters Kluwer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Thomson Reuters shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wolters Kluwer and Thomson Reuters’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolters Kluwer $5.00 billion 3.11 $756.85 million $2.62 20.43 Thomson Reuters $11.33 billion 2.47 $1.40 billion $2.51 15.72

Thomson Reuters has higher revenue and earnings than Wolters Kluwer. Thomson Reuters is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wolters Kluwer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Wolters Kluwer has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomson Reuters has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Wolters Kluwer pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Thomson Reuters pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Wolters Kluwer pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Thomson Reuters pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Thomson Reuters has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Thomson Reuters is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wolters Kluwer and Thomson Reuters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolters Kluwer N/A N/A N/A Thomson Reuters 12.31% 13.61% 6.80%

Summary

Thomson Reuters beats Wolters Kluwer on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides information, software, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory. The Health division offers solutions in the areas of clinical decision support, clinical drug information, patient engagement, clinical terminologies, clinical surveillance, nursing education and practice, medical research, and continuing education services; and medical, nursing, and allied health journal and book publishing solutions to healthcare professionals, medical librarians, and corporate researchers. The Tax & Accounting division provides solutions in the areas of compliance, collaboration, internal and external audit management, and firm management to accounting firms; corporate finance, tax, and auditing departments; government agencies; corporations; libraries; and universities. The Governance, Risk & Compliance division offers solutions, such as legal compliance and enterprise-wide legal management, as well as addresses regulatory and industry requirements through workflow, analytics, and reporting solutions and services in financial markets. This division serves corporations and small business owners in various industries; banks; and securities and insurance firms. The Legal & Regulatory division provides information, analytics, software, and integrated workflow solutions to law firms, corporate legal departments, corporations, universities, and government agencies. Wolters Kluwer N.V. was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp (Thomson Reuters) is a Canada-based provider of news and information for professional markets. The Company is organized in three business units: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. The Financial & Risk unit is a provider of critical news, information and analytics, enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial and corporate professionals. The Legal unit is a provider of critical online and print information, decision tools, software and services that support legal, investigation, business and government professionals around the world. The Tax & Accounting unit is a provider of integrated tax compliance and accounting information, software and services for professionals in accounting firms, corporations, law firms and government. The Company also operates Reuters, Global Growth Organization (GGO) and Enterprise Technology & Operations (ET&O). Thomson Reuters operates in over 100 countries.

