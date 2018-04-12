Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Invests $407,000 in VF Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of VF Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 21,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,509,000. Finally, Jump Trading LLC purchased a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.71. 1,535,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,302. The stock has a market cap of $30,910.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VF Co. has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $84.38.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. VF had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. analysts forecast that VF Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.74%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray raised VF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

WARNING: “Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Invests $407,000 in VF Co. (NYSE:VFC)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/woodard-co-asset-management-group-inc-adv-purchases-new-stake-in-vf-corp-vfc-updated-updated-updated.html.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.